Taoiseach: My position on abortion 'has evolved over time'

The Taoiseach has said his view on abortion has 'evolved over time'.

Leo Varadkar said he would like to discuss the matter with his party colleagues before making his opinion known.

He also wants to give the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment time to publish its report next week.

He admitted that he had shifted position on the subject.

"My position has evolved over time on the issue of abortion. I suppose, as you grow up and meet more people and experience new things your views on things can soften and modify over time," he said.

"What's happening now in terms of the process is that the Joint Oireachtas Committee is going to produce its report next week," he added.