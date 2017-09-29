Taoiseach meeting fellow EU leaders to discuss cyber security

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Estonia at a Digital Summit looking at cyber security.

Mr Varadkar attended a dinner with EU leaders, including European Council President Donald Tusk last night, where they discussed issues including security and migration.

He continues his visit to Tallinn this morning at a Digital Summit focusing on cyber security, Government services online and the economic opportunities new technology is bringing.

The meeting, held under the Estonian EU presidency, was organised to develop Europe's thinking on major digital issues.