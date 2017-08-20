Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants referendum on Eighth Amendment early next year
The Taoiseach has said he wants to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment in the first half of next year.
Leo Varadkar has discussed the issue of abortion with Justin Trudeau on the first day of his three day visit to Canada.
Over the weekend the hashtag 'justinformleo' was trending as pro-choice campaigners urged the Canadian Prime Minister to educate the Taoiseach on women's rights and abortion.
Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar has joined Justin Trudeau in marching in Montreal for gay pride.
Kicking off Montreal #Pride with @CanadianPM - #FierteMTL ! 🇨🇦 🇮🇪 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/tf1L0czFV9— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) August 20, 2017
When @leovaradker is in town we just had to put on a parade for #PrideMTL #FierteMTL 🇨🇮+🇨🇦 = 🏳️🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/kj1JpyIIqu— Bradley Mathys (@PoutineSauwse) August 20, 2017
