Taoiseach: 'Just because somebody wasn't convicted doesn't mean their behaviour was acceptable'

The Taoiseach says the Jobstown verdict must be respected.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected calls for a public inquiry after the Solidarity Party insisted it's members were the subject of a 'stitch up'.

But today Solidarity addressed a #JobstownNotGuilty campaign rally in Dublin and repeated its calls for the remaining charges to be dropped.

Leo Varadkar was asked for his opinion while attending a festival in Galway.

"I think it's important that we respect that outcome because it was a trial by jury and it's a jury who spent nine weeks considering all the evidence.

"They made the decision they did.

"Just because somebody wasn't convicted of false imprisonment doesn't mean that their behaviour, or the way the treated Joan Burton and Karen O’Connell, was in any way acceptable and I don't think it was acceptable," he said.