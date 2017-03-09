Taoiseach in Brussels for European Council meeting

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels today with the economy, security and migration all on the agenda.

Brexit is also likely to feature - with the Taoiseach saying discussions on the future direction of Europe are crucial, particularly given the various challenges we face.

Also on the agenda this week is the re-election of European Council president Donald Tusk who is facing strong opposition from his own country, Poland, and Hungary's Victor Orben who wish to oust him for their own candidate.

There had been rumours that Taoiseach Enda Kenny could put himself forward for the role, but its unlikely as Donald Tusk has strong support from the rest of the member states, including Ireland.

It is likely to be the last EU Council meeting for British Prime Minister Theresa May before triggering Brexit.

Her timeline of formally announcing a withdrawal from the EU by March is said to be on track and talks on a split will begin on the first week of April.