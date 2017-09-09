Taoiseach: I don't believe women in Ireland are fully equal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has acknowledged that women in Ireland do not enjoy full equality "in lots of different fields".

His comment came while answering questions in Longford yesterday, about an earlier call by the Children's Minister for "reproductive justice" for Ireland.

Mr Varadkar told Shannonside FM that he welcomed Katherine Zappone's contribution to the abortion debate.

"I don't believe women in Ireland are fully equal, but I think that's about many things, not just the constitution - we see it in lots of different fields," he said.

"But as I say, it is an issue that I know divides households. My own party is a very broad church on the issue."