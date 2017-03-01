Taoiseach hopes move has 'transformative effect' as Ireland recognises Travellers as ethnic group

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has officially recognised the ethnic status of the Traveller community, calling it a "great privilege" to be the person to do so.

Mr Kenny has told the Dáil it should help Traveller families have a better future with less negativity, exclusion and marginalisation.

The Taoiseach called it a "deep and personal issue", highlighting the long-running campaign from the Travelling Community in an effort to have their identity recognised.

He also said the statement aims to counter the stigma and shame felt by Travellers over the years.

The Taoiseach said: "No one should have to hide their culture to be respected in society.

"I hope today will create a new platform for positive engagement with the Government and the Travelling Community."

Mr Kenny said he hopes the statement has a "transformative effect" on societal relations with the Travelling Community.

The statement was met with a standing ovation in the Dáil, wiht Fianna Fáil leader Mícheal Martin warmly welcoming the declaration.

The Irish Traveller Movement say the acknowledgement validates and supports their place in Irish society.

They also believe this has the potential to elevate Traveller status in the mind-set of the State and all its citizens.

It also means Travellers are automatically included in anti-racism and integration policies.

They will also have automatic inclusion in future domestic legislation.

Mr Kenny added that a new national strategy for the Travelling and Roma Community is being developed by TD David Staunton.