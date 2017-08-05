Taoiseach hints to delay Brexit talks in order to resolve border issue

The Taoiseach has hinted he would be prepared to delay Brexit trade talks.

That is unless progress is made on how to manage the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Leo Varadkar has called the UK's exit from Europe, "the challenge of our generation", and criticised Westminster for not coming up with a plan for the border.

Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams has said the Government is struggling.

"Theresa May couldn't even second guess on these issues, they have no plan and no sense," he said.