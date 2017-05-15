Taoiseach hints he may trigger Fine Gael leadership contest this week

There is another hint from the Taoiseach that he will trigger a Fine Gael leadership contest this week.

Speculation had been mounting that Enda Kenny may try and delay the election as he had planned a three-city trade mission to the US from Enterprise Ireland between June 4 and 9.

But that would mean he would miss the expected Parliamentary Party vote on June 7 and announcement of his successor if he sparks the campaign this Wednesday.

It hass now emerged Mr Kenny will only go on part of the trade mission and will be back earlier - he hinted at this in a speech earlier today: "50% of foreign direct investment from Canada goes directly into Britain.

"Here is an opportunity to at least state the attractiveness of Ireland as a location for investment through Ireland into Europe in the same way that happened many years ago in the United States.

"I hope to visit Chicago in the near future, with a trade mission from Enterprise Ireland, where there are many valuable companies looking to expand their reach across the Atlantic."