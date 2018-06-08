Taoiseach facing criticism over plans to attend Belfast festival linked to republican movement
08/06/2018 - 07:48:44Back to Leo Varadkar Ireland Home
The Taoiseach is facing criticism as he prepares to attend a Belfast festival which some link to the republican movement.
Leo Varadkar is in the North for a visit today, where he will launch the programme for Féile an Phobail in west Belfast.
It includes a talk by the leaders of 'The Great Escape' - when IRA prisoners broke out of Long Kesh.
Austin Stack, whose father was murdered by the IRA, has criticised the move - while DUP leader Arlene Foster says she is "very concerned" at the message the Taoiseach is sending by attending.
Leo Varadkar says it is a community festival which he is happy to attend.
As part of the trip, he will also visit the Museum of Orange Heritage.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here