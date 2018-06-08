Taoiseach facing criticism over plans to attend Belfast festival linked to republican movement

The Taoiseach is facing criticism as he prepares to attend a Belfast festival which some link to the republican movement.

Leo Varadkar is in the North for a visit today, where he will launch the programme for Féile an Phobail in west Belfast.

Leo Varadkar.

It includes a talk by the leaders of 'The Great Escape' - when IRA prisoners broke out of Long Kesh.

Austin Stack, whose father was murdered by the IRA, has criticised the move - while DUP leader Arlene Foster says she is "very concerned" at the message the Taoiseach is sending by attending.

Leo Varadkar says it is a community festival which he is happy to attend.

As part of the trip, he will also visit the Museum of Orange Heritage.

