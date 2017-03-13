Taoiseach expected to raise issue of undocumented Irish with Mayor of Boston

The Taoiseach is expected to raise the issue of the undocumented Irish with the Mayor of Boston today.

The appointment with Marty Walsh is one of the major events of the day as Enda Kenny continues his US tour.

Mayor Walsh has family links to Galway and apparently speaks fluent Irish.

Mr Kenny’s itinerary for the rest of the week could be affected by a major winter storm headed for the US east coast.

The Taoiseach is due to meet Donald Trump on Thursday but his schedule between now and then is under threat from severe weather warnings.