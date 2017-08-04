Taoiseach expected to discuss Brexit during first visit to North

The Taoiseach is expected to lay out his Brexit stall during his first visit to the North today.

Leo Varadkar will meet with politicians in Belfast for the first time since taking office.

He will speak at Queen's University this morning before meetings behind closed doors later.

His visit comes in the wake of him telling Brexiteers to design their own border.

Pro Vice Chancellor of Queens Richard English says he will get a positive welcome.

"I think politically in Northern Ireland what there'll be is a very different view on all sorts of issues; Brexit clearly, the main parties in the North are divided, but also in terms of the Taoiseach's approach to the Pride march at the weekend, something where the different political parties will have different views on this," he said.

"There will be, obviously, some political disagreement and I'm sure in provate meetings there might be some mild blunt words spoken."