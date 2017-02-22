Taoiseach Enda Kenny to outline his plans to step down as Fine Gael leader tonight

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny is expected to outline to Fine Gael TDs and Senators tonight his plans to step down as party leader in the coming months.

However, it is not clear if Mr Kenny will set out a definite timetable for his departure or if his announcement will be enough to stop a motion of no confidence being put down in his leadership.

It is barely a week since Mr Kenny's leadership of Fine Gael again came into question, but he will address it at tonight's Parliamentary Party meeting.

Some backbenchers and the leading contenders to replace him expect Mr Kenny to outline some form of a timeline for his departure.

When the meeting takes place this evening what is not at all clear is that he will indicate an exact timeline.

He will outline how he wants to visit the White House next month and begin the Brexit talks, which will probably kick off in April.

If his choice of words are not to the liking of a gang of TDs who would like him replaced quickly, then there is the possibility he will face a motion of no confidence in his leadership at next week's meeting.