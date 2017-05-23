Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister Flanagan offer condolences to victims of Manchester terror attack

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Foreign Affairs Minister Charlier Flanagan has offered their condolences to the victims and families affected by the terror attack at Manchester Arena last night.

In a statement released this morning Mr Kenny said: "The vile acts carried out in Manchester last night are a reminder of the depravity of the views held by the few.

"Those beliefs have no place in our society.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this atrocity. I am heartbroken for all.

"The city of Manchester has exceptionally close ties with our country and I extend the solidarity of the Irish Government and all our people to those affected across the UK."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has also expressed sympathy for those affected by the terror incident in Manchester.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the UK especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester," he said.

Mr Flanagan said consular staff in Britain are not aware of any Irish citizens caught up in the terror attack. A helpline was being manned in Dublin for anyone with concerns about Irish people affected on +353 1 4082000.