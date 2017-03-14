Taoiseach continues St Patrick's Day trip despite 'Storm Stella'

The Taoiseach's St Patrick's Day trip to the USA continues today despite 'Storm Stella'.

The damaging storm is forecast to hit north-eastern America with the potential to cause heavy snow, high winds and flooding, affecting up to 50 million people.

Thousands of flights have already been cancelled however Enda Kenny's delegation has made it to Washington, earlier than planned.

In New York, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio wants people to take the alerts seriously.

"Right now, 16 to 20 inches of snow expected. It could be as much as 24 inches, which would therefore put this in the category of one of the biggest snow storms in recent memory."

Aer Lingus says its been forced to cancel 12 flights due to the storm.

Ten routes between Dublin and New York, Boston and Newark have been affected.

Two flights between Shannon and Boston are also cancelled.