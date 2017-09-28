Taoiseach concerned over impact South American trade deal will have on Irish beef farmers

The Taoiseach has said he is concerned about the impact of a major trade deal with South American on Irish beef farmers.

It is reported a draft agreement with the Mercosur group of countries will involve a big increase in beef imports from countries like Brazil.

Leo Varadkar is in Estonia tonight and tomorrow.

Mr Varadkar said he will put Irish concerns about farm incomes and meat standards to the European Commission President.

"I want to make sure that we insist on the highest standards of animal welfare and health and safety and also ensure our beef farmers are competing on a level playing field," he said.