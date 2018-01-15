Taoiseach called on to clarify roll-out of national broadband plan

There are calls for ’straight-talking’ from the Taoiseach over the roll-out of the national broadband plan.

Over half a million people around the country are thought to be waiting for high-speed connections.

Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley says it is time for Leo Varadkar to intervene and bring clarity to these people.

Timmy Dooley

"I think it is time for the Taoiseach, as head of government - who is recognised as a straight-talker and certainly identified himself as a straight-talker in the past - to come forward and identify for those 540,000 business and home-owners across the State when they can expect to see the contract signed in the first instance, when the work will begin and when the project can be brought to a conclusion," said Deputy Dooley.

The need for high-speed broadband is as basic now as the need for a phone-line was in the past, according to Mr Dooley.

"In order to do your daily business, your daily banking, you required access to high-speed broadband," he said.

"There are many families where the children to do their schoolwork need access to the internet in the evening.

"Students coming home from college at the weekend and want to do their reports, the farming community need it, small businesses need it.

"It is as basic now as electricity was 50-60 years ago or what a phone line was 40 years ago."

