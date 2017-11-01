Taoiseach begins three day trade mission in the US

The Taoiseach begins a three day trade mission in the United States today.

Leo Varadkar will travel to Seattle, Silicon Valley and San Francisco where investment, tourism and Brexit will top the agenda.

The Taoiseach says he wants to highlight Ireland's position as an island at the centre of the world.

During his trip Leo Varadkar will hold a series of meetings with existing and potential investors along with representatives from the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

In Seattle and San Francisco he'll meet members of the Irish community where one in 10 residents claim Irish ancestry.

Leo Varadkar says the trip is also an opportunity to highlight our strong commitment to Europe, engage with major business leaders and further strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries.