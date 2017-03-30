Taoiseach appeals to European leader to include Ireland's 'unique circumstances' in Brexit talks

The Taoiseach has appealed directly to European leaders to include Ireland's "unique circumstances" in the "ground rules" of Brexit talks, writes Elaine Loughlin in Malta.

Enda Kenny has today asked European Union leaders for their support for the Northern Ireland peace process when Brexit talks begin.

Speaking at an EPP event in Malta attended by a number of EU heads including Angela Merkel, Mariano Rajoy and European Council President Donald Tusk, Mr Kenny pointed to the the "unique circumstances that apply in Ireland's case."

He said that up until now Europe's "support has been critical in maintaining the fragile peace process through difficult times.

"Ireland again will ask for your support in continuing that peace process."

The Taoiseach pointed out that Ireland would remain in the EU but Northern Ireland will not and "therefore we need your support and the language of the Good Friday Agreement included in the ground rules in negotiations as Britain exits the European Union."

Mr Kenny said we are now in a "time of unprecedented challenge and unprecedented opportunity".

He said that when the European Union was created it was "never contemplated" that any country would leave.

"That is precisely what the United Kingdom decided democratically to do.

"We must therefore deal with the consequences of that decision."