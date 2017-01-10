Taoiseach and Theresa May discuss Stormont crisis

The Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister have held discussions this evening on the crisis in Northern Ireland.

Enda Kenny and Theresa May spoke by phone following the resignation of Martin McGuinness which will spark imminent elections.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the institutions and the Good Friday Agreement which they are co-guarantors of.

It comes as the North's outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster says she will launch an inquiry into the 'Cash for Ash' scheme, with or without Sinn Féin's approval.

"I am determined that the public will get the facts in an independent and impartial way free from party political demands and bias.

"I want to see an investigation commenced quickly so that it will independently demonstrate that I did nothing wrong."