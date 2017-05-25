Taoiseach and senior ministers hold meeting to assess Ireland's ability to respond to a terror attack

The Taoiseach and senior ministers will be briefed this morning on Ireland's readiness to deal with a terror attack similar to that at the Manchester Arena.

Various groups and agencies have been called to the early morning meeting at Government Buildings.

Ireland's terror threat level is currently moderate - an attack is possible, but not likely.

But Enda Kenny told the Dáil yesterday he wants to ensure we are as ready as we can be if there was to be an attack.

He is calling in various agencies from defence, justice, transport and health for a security briefing this morning.

Mr Kenny says he was impressed by the first responders to Monday's Manchester attack.

Here Gardaí have warned they are not trained, despite being the first response while there are also question marks about the ability of the health service to respond.