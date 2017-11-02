Taoiseach and British PM discuss Northern Ireland power-sharing situation

The Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister have spoken by phone in relation to the political situation in Northern Ireland.

The DUP and Sinn Fein failed to meet the original Monday deadline for a powersharing deal, after Stormont had been effectively in limbo since January.

Leo Varadkar and Theresa May agreed that the gap between the two parties is narrow.

Both leaders also expressed the view that it is still possible to form an Executive which would be in the interests of all the people of Northern Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said he made the point that there could be no return to direct rule as it existed prior to the Good Friday Agreement and that the various provisions of the Agreement would have to be honoured.

Ms May made clear that she did not want to see a return to direct rule and that moves to implement a Budget for Northern Ireland were not the first step on the road to direct rule.

Have spoken with PM May re Northern Ireland. We both agreed it's still possible to form an Executive. Provisions of GFA must be honoured. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 2, 2017

Both leaders agreed that there is still time to reach an agreement and both thanked the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney and the Northern Secretary James Brokenshire for their ongoing work.

The Taoiseach and the Prime Minister agreed to stay in touch on the matter.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil's Brexit deputy has said a Northern Executive is vital to help prepare for Brexit.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly said a Westminster Budget will not have the vision to prepare Northern Ireland for what lies ahead.

He has joined others in calling on Sinn Fein and the DUP to find a way to end the current political impasse.

"Brexit is, without a doubt, the biggest economic threat to Northern Ireland since The Troubles and it is completely devoid of political leadership," he said.

"It beggars belief that the parties involved have essentially refused to find a compromise whereby they can put the Assembly together and put political direction in place so that the people of Northern Ireland know how they are meant to face the challenges that Brexit poses."