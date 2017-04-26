Tánaiste to establish inquiry into handling of Bill Kenneally case by State agencies

The Government looks set to establish a commission of investigation into matters surrounding the convicted child abuser and former basketball coach, Bill Kenneally.

Kenneally is serving a 14 year sentence after pleading guilty to the abuse of a number of boys in Waterford in the 1980s.

Victims have raised concerns with the Tánaiste, however, over whether there was a cover up, and whether all the details of the case had been revealed.

Frances Fitzgerald told her Cabinet colleagues today that she intends to establish the statutory inquiry into how the case was handled by State agencies.

Jason Clancy, who triggered the Garda investigation into the abuse, has welcomed the intention to establish an investigation.

"We have been campaigning for the last year to get this investigation. The Minister has given her intention to provide that investigation to us and we are very, very happy with that," he said.