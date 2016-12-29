Tánaiste publishes bill giving more rights to crime victims

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has published a new bill aimed at giving more rights to the victims of crime.

Victims will be able to request a review if there is a decision not to prosecute those accused of commiting the crime.

People will also have the right to provide a victim impact statement in each case.

Under the new laws victims will be able to request that an alleged criminal be kept in garda custody or to seek conditions on bail.
