Tanaiste calls for in-depth sexual abuse study

The Tanaiste has indicated she would like to see an in-depth study carried out into sexual abuse in Ireland.

The last ground breaking research was published in 2002 and didn’t include male victims or social media.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, says it means they could be working off the wrong information.

She said: "There are a whole range of things that have made Ireland a different country now and for us working to combat sexual violence and on behalf of the victims of sexual violence, we would like to know are we hitting the targets, are we getting to the people who need us, are we giving them the supports that they need?"