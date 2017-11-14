Tallaght Gardaí hold man overnight in connection with murder investigation

Gardaí are continuing to question a 20-year-old man about a fatal assault in Tallaght in Dublin.

The victim, who was attacked on Halloween night, died from his injuries in Beaumont Hospital yesterday.

He was found on the Old Blessington Road with serious head injuries in the early hours of the first of November.

Gardai arrested the man yesterday after they upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry.
KEYWORDS: Gardaí, Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland

 

