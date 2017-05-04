Talks to start tomorrow after St Patrick's psychiatric nurses vote for industrial action

Latest: The Psychiatric Nurses Association has said it hopes strike action can be averted at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin, after management's decision to close the defined benefit pension scheme for psychiatric nurses.

Members of SIPTU and the Psychiatric Nurses Association have backed the action, up to and including strike.

Talks are due to commence at 10am tomorrow.

General Secretary of the PNA Peter Hughes said that if an agreement cannot be reached, they will push ahead with strike action, with representatives meeting to decide what form that action will take.

Earlier:

Psychiatric nurses at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin have voted for industrial action.

It is in response to the closure of their Defined Benefit Pension scheme from June.

It is understood 500 nurses are affected by the closure of the pension scheme.