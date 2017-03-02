Talks to resolve nurses dispute set to resume tomorrow after they adjourn without agreement

Talks have adjourned at the Workplace Relations Commission ahead of a planned work-to-rule by nurses next week.

Discussions had been taking place all day to try and resolve the dispute over staff recruitment and retention.

Up to 30,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are due to take part in a work-to-rule in hospitals around the country from Tuesday unless significant progress is made before the weekend.

Talks failed to reach agreement this evening and will resume at 10.30am in the morning.

Liam Doran of the INMO.

