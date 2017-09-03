Talks to get underway between staff and Irish Rail

Unions return to the WRC on Monday, as talks get underway on a pay claim by staff at Irish Rail.

The company says it is carrying major debts and can't afford the increase but unions dispute that, saying there has been a boost in passenger numbers while staff have gone without a pay rise for years.

Irish Rail workers say they are simply asking the company to pass on pay hikes in line with others in the transport sector.

They have also rejected any move by management to link pay rises to productivity.