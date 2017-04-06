Talks to end Bus Éireann strike continue today

Talks between management and unions at Bus Éireann take place again today.

Both sides were locked in negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission until late last night.

The unions say the nationwide pickets of Bus Éireann depots will continue as strike enters 14th day.

Efforts to end the dispute over cost-cutting at the company will resume at the WRC at 9.30 this morning.
