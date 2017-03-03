Talks to attempt to resolve the Bus Eireann dispute are due to take place on Monday

Talks between both sides in the Bus Éireann dispute will take place on Monday.

The NBRU and SIPTU have agreed to sit down with management of the company at the Workplace Relations Commission - a move welcomed by Transport Minister Shane Ross.

An all out strike has been suspended and Bus Éireann has deferred the implementation of payroll changes to staff.

NBRU General Secretary is Dermot O'Leary: "There is still a large gap between the company who seem to have a plan and goes way beyond addressing the expressway losses.

"We have said that we would negotiate around and engage around the expressway crisis and that is what our role will be at the WRC on Monday.

"If we can resolve it around the agenda being set up by the WRC we get on Monday then we have to do so."