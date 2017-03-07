Talks resume to restore the North's power-sharing executive

Talks resume in Belfast today, aimed at restoring the North's power-sharing executive.

The parties have three weeks to reach a deal - or face the possibility of direct rule from Westminster.

The talks are taking place against a backdrop of uncertainty about the future of the DUP leader Arlene Foster.

She is rejecting reports of a revolt within the party.

Sinn Féin say they won't support Ms Foster returning to the role of First Minister.

Sinn Féin's leader in the North is Michelle O'Neill.

"Political unionism must live up to its responsibilities and to share power on the basis of equality, to demonstrate respect and act with integrity in government.

"We're engaged with meeting with other parties, trying to find progressive alliances on the way forward."