Talks resume in North in effort to form new power-sharing executive

Northern Ireland's political parties will resume talks today to try to form a new power-sharing executive.

Yesterday the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland cancelled his trip to Washington to focus on the talks.

James Brokenshire was planning to meet President Donald Trump as part of the annual St Patrick's Day visit.

He will now meet with parties to try to form the executive, which must be in place by the end of next week.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster says while they do want to resolve the issue, she hasn't considered stepping down, despite Sinn Féin's repeated calls.

"We as a party will make our determination as to who will be nominated and who will not be nominated in respect of the negotiations and in respect of a return to devolution.

"We're not up there yet, we have some way to go. We have to continue with the negotiations in the spirit of which they have begun, and I hope that that will happen, and I hope that we do get to a situation where we can bring about the return of the devolved administration as quickly as possible."