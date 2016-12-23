Take a deep breath and relax when driving over Christmas, says AA

Drivers are being advised to be prepared and allow plenty of time for any long journeys over the Christmas period.

AA Ireland is urging motorists to have an in-car safety kit which includes a torch, a cloth, de-icer, jump leads, and some salt or sand.

Car owners are also being reminded to check they have a spare tyre, as some garages may be closed over the Christmas period.

Director of consumer affairs at AA Ireland, Conor Faughnan, said that drivers should remain vigilant when driving in winter weather.

"Don't assume that just because it looks like a beautiful crisp winter's day that road conditions will be perfect - they won't, necessarily," he said.

"The trick really is to slow the car down, consider it a gentle cruise and stay well back from the car in front.

"Impatience is really what causes danger on the roads - so a deep breath and relax.

"Sure, it's Christmas Time - you can't be in that much of a hurry!"