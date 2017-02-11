Symposium on use of medicinal cannabis in Dublin today

A symposium is being held in Dublin today on a People Before Profit bill on the use of medicinal cannabis.

It follows yesterday's announcement that the government is launching a five year pilot scheme for patients suffering with certain types of epilepsy, MS, and some who are undergoing cancer treatments.

People Before Profit's Gino Kenny welcomes the trial, but says his bill will go further, and today's conference will explain why.

"It's obviously a very topical issue at the moment about medicinal cannabis, particularily with the HPRA review coming out yesterday."