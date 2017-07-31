Swimming prohibited at Kilkee beach as water quality is tested

Clare County Council has announced that swimming has been temporarily prohibited at Kilkee beach due to the possibility of elevated levels of bacteria in the bathing water.

The announcement comes after advice of the HSE who suggested that heavy rainfall over the weekend could have elevated the levels of bacteria.

Public bathing notices and red flags indicating that swimming is prohibited at Kilkee were originally put in place on Wednesday due to the malfunction of a pumping station which has since been rectified by Irish Water.

Staff from the Environment section of Clare County Council conducted water quality tests today, the results of which will be known on Wednesday.

Resumption of swimming will be recommended when results are deemed by the HSE to be within bathing water quality limits.