Swimming ban lifted for Claremont Beach in Howth
05/08/2017 - 14:11:13
Fingal County Council have lifted a 'Do Not Swim' Notice for Claremont Beach in Howth.
Last week, the Health Safety Executive had advised that swimming at the beach should be prohibited after a routine sample showed bacteria levels had been exceeded.
The notice, has been lifted after sample results showed that the water quality has returned to satisfactory levels.
The exact cause of the contamination has not been determined.
