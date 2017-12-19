'Suspicious device' sparks security alert on Fermanagh-Leitrim border

A security alert has been sparked on the Fermanagh-Leitrim border.

A suspicious device was spotted between Garrison and Kiltyclogher this morning.

Gardaí and PSNI officers have cordoned off part of Cashel Road in County Leitrim.

Speaking to Ocean FM, Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone Gemma Dolan said it is usually a quiet area.

"If this is a suspicious device that we have been hearing this morning, the people that have left this here have no regard on the local community and people in the local area," she said.

"We don't need this level of disruption around this time. It's a rural area and quiet and peaceful and all the neighbours are there together," she added.