Suspected arson attack at home of mother and young daughter in Cork

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack at a family home in Cork.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning which has left a mother and her daughter shaken.

The attack occurred at a housing estate in Midleton in east Cork.

It has been reported that an object was thrown through a window of the house.

A Garda spokesperson said Gardaí were investigating an incident of criminal damage.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at Ivy Grove, Broomfield, Midleton, Co. Cork on the 12th July 2017 at approximately 4am," said the spokesperson.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.