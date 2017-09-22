Suspect device thrown into house in Limerick last night

Gardaí have appealed for information after a suspect device was thrown into a house in Limerick overnight.

The device was thrown through a window at a house at Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, shortly before 1am.

A number of houses in the area were evacuated and a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit removed the device.

No one was in the house at the time of the attack and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340.