Suspect device found in car in Co. Kildare

Gardaí say a suspicious device has been discovered in a car in Co. Kildare.

Commuters are facing travel disruption while a section of the Naas to Newbridge road is closed to allow for examinations to be carried out.

An Army Bomb Disposal unit has been called to the scene.

The Newbridge Road out of Naas is closed as far as the Tougher's Roundabout.

It was shut at the road's junction with the Bundle of Sticks Roundabout at approximately 3.40pm today, according to Kfm radio station.

Kildare Gardaí also say the M7 southbound, slip road is closed, as is the link road from the Bundle of Sticks to the M7.

Diversions are in place via the Rathangan Rd at Floods Cross which is very busy.