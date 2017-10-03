SUSI awards grants to 68,000 students this term

68,000 students have been awarded third level grants through SUSI so far this term.

The body says 50,000 of those had received their funding by the end of September.

However SUSI says some applicants have not yet received their allocations as their colleges have yet to confirm they are registered and attending classes.

It says payments are being made on a on a weekly basis until Christmas to ensure as many students as possible are paid as soon they can be.