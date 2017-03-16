Survivors release list of deaths at Castlepollard Mother and Baby home

Survivors from a mother and baby home in Co Westmeath have released a list of everyone known to have died at the facility.

The Castlepollard Mother and Baby home group released hundreds of names this morning in remembrance of their 'crib mates' as they call them.

There were at least 200 deaths at the home between 1935 and 1971.

The Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

It comes just weeks after the discovery of a mass grave at the Tuam mother and baby home.

The Castlepollard Mother and Baby home group consists of about 370 former residents, family members and supporters from the former home in County Westmeath.

About 4,000 women and girls went through the home and approx 4,000 babies were born there.

There were at least 203 registered deaths and while they believe there may be a small number of additions from the last few years of its operation, the list is substantially complete.

There are 77 Stillbirths recorded in the Castlepollard ledgers over 24 years of its 36-year history.

Some early ledgers are either missing or did not exist so a final figure cannot be collated.

The group believes the majority of the babies and children are buried in the well defined, walled area called the Angel's Plot on the grounds of the former home with at least one marked grave for a mother who died in the home in 1939.

The records give the figure of three hundred babies, children and mothers passing away while in the care of Castlepollard Mother and Baby home.

"May our crib mates Rest In Peace," they said.