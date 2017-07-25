Survey shows 84% of drivers use phone while driving

The public are being urged to change their attitudes towards using phones while driving, after 84% of us admitted to the habit.

A survey by Aviva Insurance found that half of us make phone calls without a hands free kit, 26% text and 15% check and post to social media.

Over a third of us also admit to entering information into a sat nav while driving.

The AA's Conor Faughnan has said there a number of things we can do to ensure we are not tempted to pick up our phones.

"There are some developments now that might block social media and the other thing we would say is to employers, if you've got drivers on the road you have no business calling them," he said.

"If I send one of my sales colleagues to drive to Galway now, I've absolutely no business ringing him in an hours time and expecting him to be able to talk.

"There are probably a number of behavioural things we can to do and the other thing we can do as the AA say all of the time is to employ more Gardaí."