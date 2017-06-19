Survey shows 40% of drivers see other motorists speeding on a daily basis

Speed is still a problem on our roads.

AA Ireland says more than 40% of 3,000 drivers surveyed, have seen other motorists speeding on a daily basis.

The AA's Conor Faughnan says one of the most vital factors in reducing crashes is the driver's right foot.

"Probably not a huge surprise to drivers who are listening to this, but I guess what it tells you is that we still have a problem.

"There's a significant number of drivers who just don't behave terribly well on the road and it's unfortunate, it gets you penalty points when you're caught, and it's something that every driver knows that they shouldn't do but it's a persistent behaviour," he said.