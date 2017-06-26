Survey reveals how much is spent on first holy Communions
Children receive an average of €570 in gifts for their first holy Communion.
New research carried out by Ulster Bank also shows parents spend an average of €845 on the occasion.
- The breakdown of spending is as follows:
- Party/ celebrations/ food and drink: €388 (+ 5% on 2016)
- Child's outfit for the day: €185 (+ 5% on 2016)
- Outfits for other family members: €153 (-27% on 2016)
- Children's entertainment: €78 (-48% on 2016)
- Make-up/ hair (girls only): €41 (-27% on 2016)
The survey also found that 92% of parents financed the day through their own savings, an increase of 5% on last year.
Half of the parents surveyed agree that there is pressure to spend as much money on the day as other parents do, but almost a third would rather save the money for birthdays or summer holidays instead.
The survey suggests it presents an opportunity for youngsters to learn about finances and saving.
