Survey reveals how much is spent on first holy Communions

Back to Ireland Home

Children receive an average of €570 in gifts for their first holy Communion.

New research carried out by Ulster Bank also shows parents spend an average of €845 on the occasion.

    The breakdown of spending is as follows:

  • Party/ celebrations/ food and drink: €388 (+ 5% on 2016)
  • Child's outfit for the day: €185 (+ 5% on 2016)
  • Outfits for other family members: €153 (-27% on 2016)
  • Children's entertainment: €78 (-48% on 2016)
  • Make-up/ hair (girls only): €41 (-27% on 2016)

The survey also found that 92% of parents financed the day through their own savings, an increase of 5% on last year.

Half of the parents surveyed agree that there is pressure to spend as much money on the day as other parents do, but almost a third would rather save the money for birthdays or summer holidays instead.

The survey suggests it presents an opportunity for youngsters to learn about finances and saving.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland