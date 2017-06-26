Survey reveals how much is spent on first holy Communions

Children receive an average of €570 in gifts for their first holy Communion.

New research carried out by Ulster Bank also shows parents spend an average of €845 on the occasion.

The breakdown of spending is as follows: Party/ celebrations/ food and drink: €388 (+ 5% on 2016)

Child's outfit for the day: €185 (+ 5% on 2016)

Outfits for other family members: €153 (-27% on 2016)

Children's entertainment: €78 (-48% on 2016)

Make-up/ hair (girls only): €41 (-27% on 2016)

The survey also found that 92% of parents financed the day through their own savings, an increase of 5% on last year.

Half of the parents surveyed agree that there is pressure to spend as much money on the day as other parents do, but almost a third would rather save the money for birthdays or summer holidays instead.

The survey suggests it presents an opportunity for youngsters to learn about finances and saving.