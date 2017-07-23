Survey reveals how many drivers take out excess insurance on rental cars

Only 37% of motorists take out excess insurance when hiring a car, according to new research from AA Ireland.

The survey found that one in three motorists plan on hiring a car while abroad this year, but the majority do not take out excess insurance.

The poll of more than 7,000 motorists also revealed that almost 11% of drivers who have previously hired a car abroad paid for damage that they disputed having felt they were pressured to pay by the car provider.

The figures also found that just under 10% of motorists didn’t take out excess insurance because they did not feel it was a necessity.

Another 8% said that excess insurance was too expensive to take out on top of car hire.

Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs with AA Ireland, said: "When hiring a car abroad it’s important to document any existing damage to the car before you leave the dealer, while also remembering to do your research when it comes to your insurance options."