Survey: More than 80% of Irish adults think society still stigmatises mental health

A survey has found that 81% of people still think that mental health has a stigma attached to it.

The IReach Insights survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland also found that the same percentage say that mental health is important to them.

In general, they research found that 41% think mental health is a topic that cannot be talked about openly in Irish society, while 36% think you can.

The survey found that the three most common things that people do to improve their mental health is: 1. Exercise (62%);

2. Sleeping (60%);

3. Taking time for themselves (49%).

The survey asked if people think that there are enough helplines and easy access to contacts in Ireland for people who would like to get help.

Up to 37% of people think that there are not enough, while 33% think there are and 30% are unsure.

Of those 37% saying that there not enough helplines or easy access to contacts in Ireland for people, the regional differences: Dublin – 32%,

Rest of Leinster – 45%,

Munster – 36%,

Connacht/ Ulster – 44%.

Researchers found that 64% of people in Ireland think that we suffer from mental health issues more nowadays than in the past.

Also, 73% of people think employers in Ireland should take mental health days as seriously as sick days, with 69% of people thinking employers in Ireland don't do so.

