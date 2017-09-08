Survey from physiotherapists highlights sitting as 'the new smoking'

Sitting is the new smoking, according to physiotherapists.

A survey from Chartered Physiotherapists shows those aged between 18 and 24 are the least active adults.

It also found that those aged over 55 outperform every other age group in the amount of physical activity they do.

The survey revealed young people have too much "screen time" spent in front of TVs, computers and phones.

Almost half of people say they either cannot find the time for exercise or family commitments get in the way.