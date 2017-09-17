Survey finds quarter of Irish holidaymakers need medical attention abroad

Nearly a quarter of Irish holiday goers have needed medical attention when abroad, according to a survey by AA Travel Insurance.

The survey has also found one in three have had their luggage lost or delayed and one in four have had to cancel a trip at short notice.

The survey of more than 5,000 people also found that 5.2% had been forced to cut a holiday short and return home due to unexpected illness or injury on at least one occasion.

The AA's Barry Aldworth says you should double check your policy if going skiing.

He said: "We're coming into the ski season, with some insurers it's going to be included as standard, with most insurers, insurance for skiing or snowsports will be an add-on.

"So, certainly for anyone who is going on a ski holiday, it's worth checking the level of cover that they have."

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, said: "If you are looking for a way to keep your travel insurance costs down, opting for annual cover instead of purchasing a single-trip policy for each visit abroad can help you with that.

"On average, if you travel abroad more than twice in any 12-month period then opting for a year round policy will best match your needs."